New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 16,862 new COVID-19 infections, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,40,37,592, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 4,51,814 with 379 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Of 16,862 new COVID cases and 379 deaths in India in the last 24 hours, 9,246 cases and 96 deaths were reported from Kerala alone.

The active cases are 2,03,678 and as many as 3,33,82,100 people have recovered so far, the ministry said.

With the administration of 30,26,483 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.14 Cr (97,14,38,553) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.