Srinagar: Despite a rate fixed by the Jammu and Kashmir government for RTPCR tests, private laboratories conducting the tests are flouting the government's direction by charging exorbitant rates to patients.

The UT administration last year fixed the price of RT-PCR test for COVID-19 conducted by private laboratories at Rs 400, after complaints of exorbitant rates. The order was issued by Health and Medical Education Department from Civil Secretariat after public outcry.

“In accordance with the directions of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, no private laboratory will charge more than Rs 400 for the RT-PCR test. This includes GST or taxes, if any, and the cost involved in pickup, packing, transportation of samples, documentation and reporting," the order issued by former Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Department Atal Dulloo had said.

However, the private laboratories in the Union Territory are presently charging Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,800 for the test, flouting the administrative order.

People in the Kashmir valley said that the government has ignored its own order and is not inspecting the labs to check rates. "It has become free for all. Each lab charges as per its choice. The rates vary between Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 despite a price cap by the government. The health or official teams don't inspect or check the labs for charging exorbitantly," Irshad Ahmad, a citizen told ETV Bharat.

Umar Iqbal, who is president of Private Diagnostic Centres Association, accepted that private labs are flouting government rates. Iqbal said that government should grant permission to all laboratories to collect samples and do RTPCR tests.

"The permission to all laboratories will end the monopoly of few labs and will bring down the competition and hence uniformity in rates," Iqbal told ETV Bharat.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang Kadburao Pole said that the laboratories which are flouting the order will be legally penalized. "Those laboratories which have permission can do the tests only if the owners charge government rates. Action will be taken against those who violate the rules," Pole told ETV Bharat.