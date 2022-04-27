Dehradun: Health Minister of Uttarakhand, Dhan Singh Rawat, had announced that the Corona test has been made mandatory for the devotees on the Chardham Yatra which will commence on May 3. Health Minister said that the pilgrims have to register for visiting the char dhams.

Yamunotri and Gangotri will be opened for the devotees on May 3 while Kedarnath will be welcoming the devotees from May 6 and the doors of Badrinath Dham will be opened for darshan on May 8.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Dehradun has made masks mandatory in the city and had imposed a fine of Rs. 500 for not wearing a mask in Dehradun city.

