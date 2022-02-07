Amaravati: In Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, photos of a male tailor taking body measurements of women constables have gone viral. The incident, which occurred in Nellore's Umesh Chandra Hall, shows the tailor taking body measurements for secretariat constables of Kavali and Atmakaru divisions.

The incident has drawn flak from both political parties as well as netizens on social media platforms. Responding to questions regarding the incident, district Superintendent of Police Vijaya Rao said the responsibility of uniform-making for women police personnel was outsourced. He said he had taken corrective measures as soon as he got the information regarding the incident. "Among those who took the measurements were women tailors and women police personnel. A man entered the premises against the rules and took photos. Action will be taken against the man for violating the privacy of women", Rao said on the issue, focusing instead on a prying suspect.

TDP leader Vangalapudi Anitha said the Nellore incident was an example of how the self-esteem of women under the YSRCP government is being undermined. She expressed shock over the incident.

"We think twice before sewing clothes for girls at the tailoring shop near our house. It is not right to treat women policemen like that for the sole reason that it is a police uniform. Do women Home Ministers, Chief Ministers and DGPs have common sense? If those who work in the police department do not have protection, how can they protect the girls in the state?" Anitha questioned.

CPI state secretary K. Ramakrishna, on the other hand, said it would amount to the government not protecting women in civil society if the police themselves fuelled obscenity. He condemned the attitude of Nellore police officers towards women police.