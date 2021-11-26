New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched an attack on the opposition parties for boycotting Constitution Day celebrations within the parliament, senior Congress leader and deputy leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma called it "unwarranted".

In his speech today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at dynastic parties saying that they are danger to democracy as they go against the spirit of democracy.

While addressing a press conference, Anand Sharma said, "Our protest today is based on fundamental principles. We have protested to remind the country that the Constitution is not being respected, the Constitution is being undermined, parliamentary democracy is being undermined and insulted with the enactment of laws bypassing scrutiny which is creating enormous problems, because each law enacted by parliament impacts the masses."

Congress and other opposition parties including Left, TMC, RJD, Shiv Sena, NCP, Samajwadi Party, IUML, DMK, boycotted today's celebrations of Constitution Day organised at the Central Hall in Parliament. "The government should make it clear, how the country is governed and administered. This government does not leave any opportunity while taking a decision, when Constitutional values are not being suppressed," the Congress leader said.

Hitting back at PM Modi, Anand Sharma said, "He wants to change history itself and obliterate the memory of those who sacrificed for the freedom of the country. BJP had no role in the freedom struggle which Mahatma Gandhi led. All leaders were Congressmen. BJP knows their ancestors had no role in the freedom struggle and seeking out these leaders. Rather, they were complicit with the British who crushed the freedom movement."

He also stressed, "Since 1950 to 2014, the Constitution has flourished in our country. PM should also accept the fact that he got elected in an unbiased manner in year 2014 because Constitution has been preserved for so many years in this country."

"The prime minister should introspect. He should not give sermons to other parties. It would be better if the Election Commission continues to do its work," he added.