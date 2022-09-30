New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday said that he and party colleague Anand Sharma will support the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge for the party chief's post. Tewari and Sharma reached the AICC headquarters in support of Kharge. "Myself and Anand Sharma have come in support of the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge for the party president's election," Tewari said. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said earlier in the day that Kharge is likely to file his nomination papers around noon. (PTI)