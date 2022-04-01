Bengaluru: Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday urged party leaders and workers in Karnataka to come forward and set a goal of winning 150 seats in the Karnataka assembly elections due next year. Terming Karnataka a 'naturally Congress state', Gandhi invited others to join him and oust the incumbent BJP government from power.

"Karnataka is truly a Congress state. Right now, the corrupt BJP government is in power here. We must move on to the goal of earning 150 seats. Do not expect marginal positions", Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi said. During the meeting, the Wayanad MP also reminded party leaders that it was easy to find out who has been involved in the party's organizational activities, and who had not.

While preparing we should keep in mind that we are not going to get any less than 150 seats. People have no jobs. The country's economy is weakened by the unemployment problem. Incorrect GST, demonetization, and lack of strength of small entrepreneurs have caused the problem. No entrepreneur is able to provide employment. They will continue to grow weaker. We have to get together and fight on the right issues, as well as guarantee merit as the criteria for our candidates, for our leaders, and for our workers," Gandhi said.

Also read: Amit Shah in Karnataka: Aspirants hopeful of Cabinet berths in reshuffle which is likely after Ugadi

"I think we should promote people based on the service they have given to the party. We realize who has been involved in the party organization and who has not. It's very easy to find out. Consider party loyalty first. It does not matter how long they have been in politics and Congress. We have to establish a code for candidate selection. Those with commitment, and involved in the party's organization must be given the opportunity," he stated.

"Narendra Modi had spoken out against corruption in the past. But here is the most corrupt government in the country. People laugh if he talks about corruption on stage. The BJP does not have the power to address corruption and price rise. They are trying to bring conflict using castes and religions. In this case, we should know our responsibility.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi visits late actor Puneeth Rajkumar's family in Karnataka

The aim is to improve employment and economic status. Their task is to break up, we have to work to get together", the Congress leader said, congratulating the party on enrolling members in the southern state. Gandhi said senior leaders in Karnataka, such as Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar, and Mallikarjun Kharge, would have to take the main responsibility to achieve the 150-odd seat target in the upcoming assembly elections.