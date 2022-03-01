New Delhi: Congress party, on Tuesday, blamed the Narendra Modi-led Government of India for the "lack of farsightedness" and showing "irresponsible" behaviour towards the issue of evacuation of students which, it claimed, led to the death of an Indian student in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv.

While addressing the media, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said, "I would not mind saying that today an Indian student lost his life because of the fading vision, irresponsibility, zero sensibility, and ruthlessness shown by the Modi government in this entire episode. Even a newborn child can tell that it is the responsibility of Government of India and External Affairs Minister to bring back Indian students safely from Ukraine."

Raising a series of questions over the matter, she added, "How many students are unaccounted for? Has the Indian Embassy prepared a list of such students? How many students are stuck in danger zone amid bombarding? Has Modi Government prepared any detailed evacuation plan for these students?" "Has Prime Minister Narendra Modi made any personal effort to speak to the head of the states of Russia or Ukraine? Has Indian Embassy spoken to any of the neighbouring countries of Ukraine for providing a safe passage to our students?" she asked.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid his condolence to the deceased family, while tweeting, "Received the tragic news of an Indian student Naveen losing his life in Ukraine. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. I reiterate, GOI needs a strategic plan for safe evacuation. Every minute is precious." Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also asserted, "The news of the death of Naveen, an Indian student trapped in Ukraine, is very sad. My deepest condolences to their families. May God give them courage in this time of sorrow. I request the government to make every effort to bring back all our students as soon as possible."

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury showed concern over the matter, saying, "I am absolutely shocked and morose by learning the heart-rending incident of death of Indian student. Narendra Modi ji should focus on evacuation of Indian students from the war-torn #Ukraine than election. The situation is deteriorating from bad to worse if not worst. The entire country stands beside those helpless students of India. May God save them." Meanwhile Indian Youth Congress members led a candle march today to pay homage to the Indian student Naveen who lost his life in Ukraine.