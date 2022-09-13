Una (Himachal Pradesh): A Congress worker Ravindra Kumar Sethi was shot dead by unidentified criminals on Monday whereas his nephew, who sustained injuries, has been undergoing treatment at a hospital in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, police said. Ravindra Kumar Sethi, the Congress activist, who happens to be a businessman was at a stadium, along with his nephew Keshav, when unidentified armed criminals riding a vehicle entered the stadium and fired two bullets at Ravindra.

Ravindra slumped on the ground after receiving a gunshot injury to his chest. In the meantime, Keshav the nephew of the Congress worker hit the criminals with a stone. But in the retaliatory attack by the criminals Kehav was injured, police sources said. Una SP Arjit Sen said, "Search is on to trace the absconding criminals. The motive behind the killing was not known". Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri visited the regional hospital and took stock of the situation. He raised questions over the law and order situation in Una.