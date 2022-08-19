Vaishali (Bihar): A tuition teacher was thrashed for allegedly misbehaving with a girl student in Bihar's Vaishali district. A video of the teacher getting thrashed by the girl's family members while taking him to the police station is getting viral.

The incident happened in Mahua police station area and the teacher was identified as Rannvijay Kumar, who engaged in obscene activities with the student of his own coaching institute on the pretext of marriage. Later, when the girl started ignoring him, he broke her mobile and threatened her with dire consequences.

After which the girl narrated the whole ordeal to her elder sister and then the matter came to light, thereafter girl's family confronted him at his coaching center which escalated into thrashing.

The elder sister of the victim girl said, "The teacher was doing obscene acts for a long time on the pretext of marriage. He issued death threats to my sister asking her to keep her mouth shut regarding his misdeeds."

However, the local police are not ready to say anything on this subject yet. While the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mahua, Poonam Kesari said over the phone that the "matter is being investigated and details will be shared only after the investigation".