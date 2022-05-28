Jodhpur: A girl studying in Class IV has accused her minor classmate of raping her and threatening her to keep the issue under wraps. The incident came to light when the victim girl narrated the ordeal to her mother who later filed a police complaint in the matter.

The incident pertains to a school located in Mata Ka Than police station area in Jodhpur. As per the complaint, the rape was committed in February this year as the accused took the girl to the washroom and raped her, and asked her to remain silent.

Confirming the same, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nishant Bhardwaj said, "A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections. The victim's medical test has been done. A crime spot report will also be done and then further actions will be taken."

Also Read: Unnao: 5-yr-old raped and thrown down from terrace, accused held

Earlier in March this year, the mother of the victim girl, registered another complaint against a dance teacher of the same school for raping her daughter four years ago in 2018. At that time, the girl was four years old but she revealed the act to her mother only in March 2022, when she was teaching the child about good touch and bad touch. In that case, police arrested the accused dance teacher from Delhi who was a Nepali resident.