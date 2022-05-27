Unnao: In a horrific incident, an accused after raping a five-year-old girl allegedly threw her down from a terrace hoping that she would die. The incident was reported in the Hasanganj Kotwali area of Unnao district on Thursday. Police arrested the accused after registering a case under POCSO Act. Later, the victim girl was admitted to the district hospital, where her condition was said to be critical.

Circle Officer of Hasanganj Kotwali said, "We received a complaint of rape on 26th May from victim's father, over which we had arrested the accused Luv-Kush alias Guddu after registering an FIR under relevant sections and evidence is being collected."