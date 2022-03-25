Guwahati: In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old physically challenged Naga woman was allegedly made to strip by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel during a routine security check at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in Guwahati on Thursday.

The incident came to light when the woman's daughter, Dolly Kikon, an acclaimed anthropologist and author, took to Twitter to ask for help for her mother. Kikon tweeted, "My 80-year-old mom was made to strip at the CISF security check at Guwahati airport. The security personnel wanted "proof" of her titanium hip implant and forced her to undress."

Is that how we treat seniors?" She further added, "Someone please help! The CISF security personnel team at the Guwahati airport are harassing my niece, who is taking care of my mother. They have taken away the complaint form she has written. They did not allow her to take a screenshot saying it's not 'allowed'. My mom is distressed."

Kikon also alleged that her mother was forced to pull down her undergarment. "It is disgusting! My 80-year-old mother was forced to pull down her undergarment and get naked. Why? Why?” she tweeted. Responding to her tweet, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation, replied that he will be looking into the matter.

