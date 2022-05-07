Dantewada (Chhattisgarh): A few days ago, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel extended an invitation to Maoist rebels for talks. The CM offered ultras to come for negotiation and they (Maoists) were free to choose whichever forum they would like to represent. Now, the Left-wing extremist group in a statement has made a scathing attack on the Chhattisgarh government for adopting a double yardstick while dealing with the Maoist rebels. Before coming to the negotiation table, Maoist leaders had asked some pertinent questions about the state government's intention to invite them for talks.

The spokesperson of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee in the statement has asked for the lifting of the ban on PGLA, Maoists should be provided with employment opportunities, halting of aerial strikes on rebels, removal of camps of paramilitary forces from the Maoist affected areas as well as jailed Maoist leaders should be released so that they can be a part of the negotiating team with the state government. Then only Maoist leaders would join the talks, said the statement. On April 8, while talking to reporters at Raipur helipad, Chhattisgarh CM had expressed happiness over the removal of Kondagaon from the list of Maoist-infested zone. The CM had then extended an invitation to rebels for talks.

