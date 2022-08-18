Dehradun: Uttarakhand Vigilance department has filed a charge sheet against suspended IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav who was arrested on June 23 in a disproportionate assets case. He was arrested and sent to jail after a long interrogation in the case of acquiring assets disproportionate to his income. The hearing against Ram Vilas Yadav will start in the Special Vigilance Court, State Vigilance Director Amit Sinha said.

Sinha said that there was solid evidence against Yadav to convict him in the case. He said that Yadav's wife was not cooperating in the case despite repeated summons adding she will again be called for questioning. Presently, Yadav is lodged in Dehradun jail under judicial custody. According to Vigilance, Rs 15 lakh unaccounted cash was recovered from the account of Yadav's daughter.

Besides, the vigilance officials have also claimed to have unearthed a Rs 70 lakh fixed deposit of Yadav. Besides, Yadav could not give satisfactory answers to the property papers found in his bank locker and his Dehradun residence.

