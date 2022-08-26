Agra: The water level in the Chambal river reached 137.20 metres, which is seven metres (about 21 feet) above the danger mark on Thursday evening, leading to flooding in the low-lying areas along the coastal regions of the river. The flood in Pinahat has broken the record of 26 years. There is an inflow of 26.48 lakh cusecs of water in the river due to which the situation is expected to deteriorate further.

Chambal floods broke record of 26 years, water level reaches above danger level

Due to heavy rains in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the water level in Gandhi Sagar Dam, Rana Sagar Dam and Jawahar Sagar Dam of Chambal river increased and had to be discharged wherein 21.13 lakh cusecs of water was released. This resulted in the submergence of more than 24 villages, wherein around 12 villages have lost contact completely. The administration has issued a high alert due to the upheaval in Chambal.

On Thursday, Agra Commissioner Amit Gupta, along with District Magistrate Agra Prabhu N Singh and SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary, and their subordinates visited the villages in the coastal areas and gave necessary directions to the subordinates to deal with the problems. The NDRF team has been called to ensure that there is no trouble in the flood-affected villages and all possible assistance is provided.

Electricity poles were submerged in water as a result of which power supply had to be compromised within Ranipura, Bhatpura, Gohra, Umraithapura, Bhagwanpura, Gudha, Reha, Kachhiara and other villages. It is alleged that at present adequate food and drinking water have not reached them. The village heads of Reha, Barenda Gram Panchayats have demanded help from the administration.