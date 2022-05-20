New Delhi: Amid reports of China constructing a second and larger bridge on Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that both the bridges are in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of Beijing since the 1960s. It said India has never accepted such illegal occupation of its territory, nor has it accepted the unjustified Chinese claim or such construction activities.

"We have made it clear on several occasions that the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and we expect other countries to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi.

To ensure that the nation’s security interests are fully protected, the government has stepped up the development of border infrastructure, especially since 2014, including the construction of roads, bridges, etc.

Bagchi highlighted that the government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas to not only meet India’s strategic and security requirements but also facilitate the economic development of these areas. "And of course, the government keeps a constant watch on all developments that have a bearing on India's security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity", he added.

China is building a second bridge over territory occupied by it in Pangong Tso that will be capable of accommodating heavily armored vehicles. There is no official reaction or confirmation by the Indian defense ministry on the new construction.

It is pertinent to note that when reports about the construction of the first bridge linking the north and south banks of the strategic Pangong Lake came into the limelight in January, the External Affairs Ministry said the structure is located in areas under illegal occupation by China for 60 years. MEA’s spokesperson had said that ‘India has never accepted such illegal occupation’.

According to reports, the second bridge is being constructed parallel to the first bridge, which is narrower and was completed in April this year.

