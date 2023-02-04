New Delhi: The central government Saturday cleared the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation to appoint five new judges to the apex court. They include Justice Pankaj Mithal (Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court), Justice Sanjay Karol (Chief Justice of Patna High Court), Justice P. V. Sanjay Kumar (Chief Justice of Manipur High Court), Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah (Judge, Patna High Court), and Justice Manoj Misra (Judge, Allahabad High Court).

The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had recommended the names on December 13. The approval comes a day after the Supreme Court had warned the central government of taking judicial and administrative action that would not be palatable if it keeps on delaying the judicial appointments recommended by the collegium.

"We have put to the learned Attorney General that any delay in transfers may result in admin and judicial actions which may not be palatable," the court had remarked on Friday. The bench comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Abhay S Oka was hearing a matter pertaining to judicial appointments.

On earlier occasions as well, the apex court had expressed its displeasure over the central government sitting over names and not processing them for appointments. It had condemned the government for remarks against the collegium, not processing the names for appointments, and not following the law laid down regarding appointments.