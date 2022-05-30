New Delhi:Being aware of the fact that high tension power lines across different States has become a major threat for the existence of the Great Indian Bustard (GIB) or Godavan, the Union Power Ministry has asked States to install bird flight diverter (BFD) to protect the endangered bird species.

The Power Ministry had recently issued technical specifications to install bird flight diverter in high tension power lines. The electrocution and collision of GIB and other birds with the overhead power transmission lines is one of the major cause of death of these birds.

Great Indian Bustard, is one of the famous bird species in India and State bird of Rajasthan. It is also an endangered species. "Bird flight diverter, identified as one of the measure to avoid the chances of collision of birds with transmission lines, shall be placed in identified stretches as per the guidelines of the forest authority," the Power Ministry said.

Following presence of different manufacturers of BFD in the market, the Ministry emphasised that there is a need for standardisation of specifications of bird flight diverter so the similar type of bird diverters are installed on the power transmission and distribution lines across the country.

Once India was home to over 1,000 GIBs which has now come down to barely 150, according to a 2018 GIB survey. Maximum number of GIB are found in Rajasthan with a few being scattered in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

It is worth mentioning that the Supreme Court, last month, has directed the governments of Rajasthan and Gujarat to ensure installation of bird diverters on power lines before July 20 in a bid to save the GIB. The court had also directed the two States as well as private power producers to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the total length of transmission lines and estimated number of bird diverters required.

GIB was listed as an endangered species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, weighs around 14 to 15 kilogram and can reach a height of upto four feet. Elaborating the technical specifications to install bird flight diverter, a Power Ministry note has said that the bird flight diverter must be of dynamic type and shall consist of warning disc and associated clamps and connectors.

"The dynamic solar powered LED type bird flight diverter shall be preferred in areas where foggy and dusty weather persists or intensity of light is low of the sections of the lines lying in the route of migratory birds," the Ministry said. It said that BFD shall be designed for expected service life of atleast 15 years, and suitable for installation on live line.

As far as design parameters is concerned, the BFD should have warning disc suitable for hanging on conductor and earth wire, the Ministry noted. Speaking to ETV Bharat, wildlife expert Abhisekh Narayan said that the initiative taken by the power ministry is praise worthy.

"However, proper utilisation of the bird flight diverter is dependent on the behaviour of the animal or bird...we have seen use of similar gadgets and methods near the airport to restrict birds movement," said Narayan. If installation of bird flight diverter proves to be effective, it could definitely protect the GIB from extinction, he added.