New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Monday highlighted the pivotal role played by the Armed Forces as part of 'whole of government' approach towards National security.

The CDS was addressing a two-day seminar on the theme 'Civil-Military Integration: The Way Forward' organised by Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), an independent think tank at Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment.

He further emphasised that all defence initiatives should be aligned to draw mutual benefits from government schemes like Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Vibrant Border Villages, Gati Shakti, and National Logistics Policy to achieve higher defence preparedness.

The seminar opened with discussions on the role of military and bureaucracy in adopting a 'whole of nation' approach to tackle security challenges. CDS Anil Chauhan and Army General Manoj Pandey along with several other eminent personalities from the defense and Civil Services including Ajay Kumar, former Defence Secretary, Lt Gen Anil Puri and others were present on the occasion.

Addressing the event, Army Chief, Manoj Pandey spoke on the importance of synergy to correctly assess threats, articulate vital strategic guidelines and documents, identify the desired military capabilities, formulate enabling policies, achieve the required preparedness metric and effect appropriate responses, congruent to overall National Security objectives.

The event is being attended by distinguished participants from Armed Forces, Civil Services, as well as representatives from the defence industry and the academic community, including several think tanks and educational institutions. The second day of the seminar is dedicated to the discussions pertaining to Military Industry integration, which requires synchronisation of the interests of the indigenous defence industry with the operational requirements of the Armed Forces, through collaborative engagement.