CCI Rs 936.44 crore penalty on Google
Published on: 15 minutes ago
New Delhi: Competition Commission imposes Rs 936.44 crore penalty on Google for abusing its dominant position with respect to its Play Store policies. The watchdog penalised Google for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and also ordered the company to cease and desist from various unfair business practices. (PTI)
