New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has challenged the trial court's decision to withdraw the lookout circular notice against former Amnesty International India chief Aakar Patel in the Delhi High Court. A bench of Justice Talwant Singh will hear the matter.

Earlier, on 7 April, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Kumar issued orders to the CBI Director to tender an apology in writing to Aakar Patel stating that the subordinate officers had committed a mistake in issuing the lookout circular against Patel. The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Kumar had said that the right to issue lookout circulars should not be used arbitrarily and must be a solid reason. He also said that the counsel for the petitioner who had sought compensation for his loss can approach the competent court.

Consequently, CBI filed a petition challenging the order to withdraw the lookout circular notice. Eventually, the Sessions Court of Rouse Avenue Court upheld the order of the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate withdrawing the lookout circular notice against Aakar Patel on April 16. Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann had stayed the order of the Additional Metropolitan Magistrate seeking a written apology to the Director of CBI. The sessions court had ordered Aakar Patel to appear before the Metropolitan Magistrate within a week and had prohibited him from leaving the country without the orders of the Metropolitan Magistrate.

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Bhai Ishwar Bhai Modi has filed a complaint against Patel in the lower court of Surat. The Surat court had ordered, on February 19, Akar Patel to give him a passport to allow him to go abroad. However, the CBI had issued a lookout circular notice against Patel for violating the provisions of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against Amnesty International India.

