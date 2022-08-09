Haridwar (Uttarakhand): A woman in Rohtas district of Bihar, who was allegedly sold by her uncle for Rs 2 lakh in March, lodged a complaint with DIG Garhwal on Monday after she claimed police were not letting her file a complaint at Sidukal police station in Haridwar for the last two months. The victim alleged that she was raped for two consecutive months after being sold to Neetu Gurjar, who hails from the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The victim claimed she was forcefully married back in March and was held hostage for two months from where she managed to sneak out in May. Since then she has been trying to file an FIR at Sidukal police station in Haridwar, but the police did not register her case. On the instructions of DIG Garhwal Karan Singh Naganyal, the Sidkul police station registered a case.

Inspector Sidkul Pramod Uniyal has commenced the investigation where the police are trying to locate the accused. Further probe is underway.