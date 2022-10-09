Bhind (MP): In a shocking case of medical negligence from Madhya Pradesh, cardboard was used by the medical staff at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district in place of the Plaster of Paris bandage to dress up the fractured leg of a patient. The man was rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Roan village of Bhind district by his relatives after he was injured in a road accident.

When he was taken to the Community Health Center for treatment, instead of applying raw plaster, doctors bandaged his leg with the help of cardboard. A video that surfaced on social media shows cardboard tied around a man’s leg. Surprisingly, the medical staff defended the usage of the cardboard, saying “it was done to give support to the fractured leg and stop bleeding”.

Also read: Condom wrapper used to tie bandage on head of injured woman, probe ordered

“This particular incident was revealed as a video surfaced on social media but such episodes have occurred earlier as well. The doctor or other health staff should not be blamed for such things because they provide treatment without having proper facilities. If a plaster bandage was not available, it is not the staff’s mistake. The question should never be raised against those are responsible to provide medical kits to the hospital and management of the hospital,” said a medical staff requesting anonymity. (With agency inputs).