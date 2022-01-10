Chandigarh: Election Commission of India on Monday allotted a hockey stick & ball as symbol to Punjab Lok Congress (PLC).

Reacting to the news, founder of the party and former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, said, "Happy to inform that Punjab Lok Congress has received its party symbol - Hockey Stick and Ball. Bus hum goal karna baki (only scoring of goal is left now)." The latter part is believed to be the party's tag line in the upcoming February 14 assembly elections.

Amarinder Singh has resigned from the chief minister's post in last September following differences with the party and later left the Congress and formed PLC. Singh on Sunday appointed five vice-presidents and 17 general secretaries in his newly formed party Punjab Lok Congress.

Kamal Sain, general secretary in-charge of Organisation said that orders were issued for new appointments to party posts. The names of the five vice-presidents are Amrik Singh Aliwal, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam, Harjinder Singh Contractor, and Sanjay Inder Singh Banni Chahal.

The general secretaries include Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike, Rajinder Singh Raja, Pushpinder Singh Bhandari and Sarita Sharma.

He said that Rohit Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the district president of Mohali and Advocate Sandeep Gorsi has been appointed as the president of the Legal Cell of the PLC.

Captain Amarinder Singh is contesting elections in Punjab in alliance with the BJP. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Samyukta is also in alliance with Captain and BJP. However, the seat allocation has not been done yet. The ex-Punjab CM earlier said that he will distribute seats only on the basis of victory and strength in specific seats.

A 6 member committee of BJP, Punjab Lok Congress and Akali Dal joint has been formed for the distribution of seats. In which his son Raninder Singh from Captain's party, Parminder Dhindsa, son of Sukhdev Dhindsa from Akali Dal Samyukta and BJP leaders are included. However, the alliance has not announced any candidate so far.