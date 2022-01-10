Chandigarh: Punjab Police have arrested six operatives of International Sikh Youth Federation for hand grenade attacks at Pathankot Army Camp, Office of the Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, has informed.

SBS Nagar police in Chandigarh have also recovered six hand-grenades (86 P), one pistol (9mm), one rifle (.30 bore) alongside live bullets and magazines from their possession, DGP Punjab VK Bhawra said on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Amandeep alias Mantri of village Lakhanpal in Gurdaspur, Gurwinder Singh alias Gindi of village Kharal in Gurdaspur, Parminder Kumar alias Rohit alias Rohta of village Kharal in Gurdaspur, Rajinder Singh alias Malhi alias Nikku of village Gunnupur in Gurdaspur, Harpreet Singh alias Dholki of village Gotpokar in Gurdaspur and Raman Kumar of village Ghazikot in Gurdaspur.

As per information, there had been two separate instances of unidentified individuals throwing hand grenades in Pathankot: one on November 11, 2021 near Chakki Pull, the other on November 21, 2021 near Triveni Dwar, 21 sub-area of Indian Army in Pathankot.

Two FIRs in this regard were registered in Pathankot division 1 and Pathankot division 2 police stations respectively.

SBS Nagar Police have registered the FIR dated January 7 under sections 16,17,18 and 20 of the UA(P) Act, sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station City Nawanshahr. The accused have confessed to having thrown hand grenades in aforementioned situations.

The DGP further noted that during interrogation, the accused have revealed that they were directly in touch with self-proclaimed Chief of ISYF (Rode) Lakhbir Singh Rode and his close aides, namely Sukhmeetpal Singh alias Sukh Bhikhariwal and Sukhpreet alias Sukh.

The aim of this communication, as per information, was to launch terrorist attacks. “The entire cache of the recovered hand grenades, arms and ammunition were pushed in from across the International border by Lakhbir Rode and arrested accused persons had been tasked for further attacking the pre-identified targets which were mainly police and defence establishments, religious places etc,” the GDP said, speaking about the incident.

Notably, the role of Lakhbir Rode was also found in killing of Comrade Balwinder Singh at Bhikhiwind on October 16, 2020 besides in the recovery of tiffin IED, RDX, arms and ammunition from his relative Gurmukh Singh Rode from Jalandhar in August 2021.