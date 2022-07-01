Chandigarh: Former Punjab chief minister and ex-Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh is all set to merge his party Punjab Lok Congress with BJP after he returns to India from London post his spinal surgery.

Singh is set to play a responsible role in BJP especially for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 while the BJP is focused on 13 seats in Punjab to strengthen the BJP in Punjab. According to the sources, after joining the saffron party, Singh may be appointed as the Vice-President. After Singh's exit from Congress, more congressmen are feared to switch to BJP. Fateh Jang Bajwa and Rana Gurmeet Sodhi were among the first Congress MLAs who joined the BJP before the elections.

After the elections, senior Congress leader and former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar also joined the BJP followed by former Congress ministers Gurpreet Kangar, Sham Sundar Arora, Rajkumar Verka and Balbir Sidhu. Singh was demoted from the Chief Minister post by the Congress High Command in the year 2021 after a rift in the Congress party which led Singh to quit Congress and make his own party, Punjab Lok Congress.