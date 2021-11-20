Hyderabad: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor posted a cryptic tweet on Saturday within hours after BJP MP Varun Gandhi wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding Rs 1 crore compensation for families of each farmer who died in the protest.

Tharoor in his tweet seemingly referred to Varun's grandfather Feroze Gandhi's role as an uncompromising opposition against any kind of corruption even if it meant making allegations against the then Congress government. Tharoor asked how like his grandfather, Varun can force a Minister's resignation.

"Good to see @varungandhi80 emulating his grandfather in challenging the Prime Minister of his own party. But there is a significant difference in the democratic instincts of the two PMs. Feroze Gandhi could force a Minister’s resignation; how’ll Varun Feroze Gandhi do?" tweeted Tharoor.

Tharoor apparently referred to the incident when Feroze in December 1957 raised the issue of alleged financial irregularities in a nationalised insurance company in the Lok Sabha. Feroze demanded an inquiry by an in-house committee.

An one member commission which was formed under former Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court M.C.Chagla, in its report found the involvement of the then Finance Minister T.T. Krishnamachari in the irregularities. Subsequently, Krishnamachari resigned on February 18, 1958.

