Kolkata: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday said that Hindus will be in danger if CAA is implemented. He took a jibe at the ruling party at the Centre saying that the CAA bill was passed three years ago, but still, the BJP has not implemented it.

"CAA was passed almost three years ago. Why has it not been implemented yet?" adding "If it is implemented, only Hindus will be in danger. The issue of CAA and NRC has once again intensified with opposition leaders critiquing it as a mere tool for wooing voters.

Speaking to reporters Choedhury further alleged that CAA and NRC are only "political tools". Expressing concern concern about the law and order situation in the state, he said that political violence is increasing in the state because of the panchayat elections. "The state government is full of goons, so there will be major unrest in Bengal around the panchayat elections," he added.

Earlier, Union Minister of State for Home Nishit Pramanik said that the amended Citizenship Act will be applicable in the entire country. The Center has effectively implemented the CAA in two districts of Gujarat just before the start of assembly elections and since then, the controversy began. The Trinamool Congress has repeatedly said that CAA will not be allowed to be implemented in the state under any circumstances.