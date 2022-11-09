Will never allow implementation of CAA in Bengal, says Mamata at TMC rally
Published on: 44 minutes ago
Will never allow implementation of CAA in Bengal, says Mamata at TMC rally
Published on: 44 minutes ago
Kolkata: We will never allow implementation of CAA in Bengal; Matuas very much citizens of India, says Mamata. BJP speaks of implementing CAA, NRC whenever any election approaches, she added in Matua-inhabited Nadia district. BJP trying to divide people by raising separate statehood demands. (PTI)
Loading...