Cuttack (Odisha): Cuttack Sadar Police on Sunday nabbed Amarendra Pratap Swain, nephew of Minister for Agriculture Ranendra Pratap Swain alias Raja Swain, for allegedly thrashing a man on the road and forcing him to kneel down. The victim lodged a complaint with the police against Amarendra and alleged that the accused and his associates thrashed him after he unknowingly overtook his car in Cuttack's Pratap Nagari area. Acting on the complaint, police examined the CCTV footage and arrested the accused.

"The accused has been identified as Amarendra Pratap Swain alias Vicky. Amarendra also happens to be the general secretary of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD). As many as 14 cases are pending against him at different police stations," said police.