.

Watch: Maha Minister Dada Bhuse catches robber red-handed Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Malegaon (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Dada Bhuse caught a robber red-handed after the latter entered his bungalow on the day of Lakshmi Puja. The incident took place in the Malegaon Collector Patta area. The thief entered the bungalow and started demanding jewels and cash from the females of the house at gunpoint. Bhuse, who was also in the house at the time, took the thief by surprise and held him with the help of a few other men. He then confronted the thief and asked him to surrender. He was later sent to the police. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media, while the minister is being praised for his valour.