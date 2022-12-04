Mumbai: A businessman died by suicide by jumping from the 10th floor of the Taj Wellington Mews in Colaba on Saturday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but declared dead. The businessman was identified as 58-year-old Shahrukh Engineer, the son of businessman Cyrus Engineer. It is learnt that Shahrukh had incurred losses in his United Arab Emirates-based business following which he resorted to the extreme step. Meanwhile, his family does not suspect any foul play.

Colaba Police Station Senior Police Inspector Vijay Hathiskar said, "At around 2.30 pm Shahrukh jumped down from the 10th floor of Taj Wellington Mews and landed on the 5th floor, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead." "Shahrukh arrived in India to celebrate his mothers' birthday and visited them in the hotel. Family members didn't lodge a police complaint, however, a case has been registered at the Colaba Police Station.