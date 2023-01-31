New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday applauded the central government for taking some major decisions including the Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the abolition of Triple Talaq. Delivering her maiden address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, President Murmu said, "From the surgical strikes to the tough crackdown on terrorism, from the LoC to the LAC, from the abrogation of Article 370 to the Triple Talaq, my government has been recognised as a decisive government."

"Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions my government took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries," Murmu said.

Further highlighting how crores of middle class families in India have been largely benefitted because of schemes launched by the centre, Murmu said, "About 11 crore families have been connected with piped water supply in three years under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Poor families are getting the maximum benefit from this."

The annual Budget session 2023 commenced on Tuesday with the President's address wherein she highlighted the government's achievements and policy priorities. It will be an India with no poverty and a prosperous middle class and whose youth and women are at the vanguard of guiding the nation, the president said in her first joint session ahead of the budget, amid frequent thumping of desks by lawmakers at the Central Hall of Parliament.

She urged the people to put in their best to transform the country into a developed nation in the next 25 years. She also emphasized the importance of making India 'Aatmanirbhar'. Under the nearly nine years of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, the country has seen many positive changes, she said, adding that the biggest change is that the self-confidence of every Indian is at its peak and the world has changed the way it looks at India.

While India used to depend on others to solve its problems, it is now working to solve global problems, Murmu, India's first tribal president, said. People have been given basic amenities missing for decades and modern infrastructure that society long aspired for is being built across the country, the president added.