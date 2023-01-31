Will have to make India self reliant, says President Murmu in her maiden address to joint sitting of Parliament
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu delivers her maiden address to the joint-sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, here on Tuesday. The Budget session 2023 commenced with her address essentially highlighting the government's achievements and policy priorities.
Here are the excerpts from here speech...
- Self reliant India-We will have to make an India which is self reliant. Biggest change that has happened today is confidence of every Indian is on top and world's view towards India has changed. In nearly nine years of my government, people of India have witnessed many positive changes for first time
- Amrit Kaal-The 25-year period of Amrit Kaal is golden era of independence and time to build a developed India. There is all inclusive development in the country and so our country has become the fifth largest economy of the world. There is a government in the country that respect honesty. There was a time when the country was once dependent on others but now others are coming to us for solution. There was time when we dreamt of modern infrastructure but now it is becoming a reality.
- From removing Article 370 to the abolition of 'Triple Talaq' this government has been decisive in every aspect
- Stability-Wherever there is political unrest in the world, it is detrimental to the people of the country but our government has given a stability and so India is in a better position than many other countries of the world
- Weeding out corruption-Our government is of opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy to development and so there has been continuous fight against corruption. So it has been ensured that honesty is be respected and there should not be any sympathy for the corrupt people and the practises in this society
- Transparency-To make the system transparent, the government has invited tenders and created marketplace where there can be transactions worth more than 3 lakh crore. There are 300 schemes where the beneficiaries get the direct benefit. We have made some permanent solutions like ‘One nation One Ration Card’, Jandhan, etc..,
- Garibi Hatao- Our government is trying to give long term solutions and so ‘garibi Hatao’ is not just a slogan but it has become a reality. One of the major reasons for poverty is sickness. To rescue the poor, we introduced 'Ayushman Bahrat' benefiting over 50 crore people through free treatment. 9,000 'jan aushadhi' outlets helped save Rs 20,000 crore of the poor's money. Government has saved nearly one lakh crore of the poor people through 'Ayushman Bharat'
- Jal Jivan Mission- In the last 70 years only 3.5 crore of people have received piped drinking water but in these three years more than 11 crore have been benefited by the supply of piped drinking water. Our government has started jal Jivan mission to provide clean drinking water to all
- Space Power-On one hand, we are developing our pilgrimage centres and historic heritage, while on the other hand, India is becoming a major space power in the world. India has launched first private satellite too
- Defence exports-As a result of new initiatives by my government, our defence exports have increased six times. I am proud that today the first indigenous aircraft carrier in the form of INS Vikrant has also joined our Navy
- G20 presidency-India holds the presidency of the G20 this year. Along with all member states of G20, India aims to find solutions to world problems
- World's pharmacy-Today, on one hand, India is taking its ancient knowledge of Yoga and Ayurveda to the world. On the other hand, it is enhancing its new identity as 'pharmacy of the world'
- Entrepreneurship-My government has continuously laid unprecedented emphasis on innovation and entrepreneurship. Today our youth are showing the power of their innovation to the world
- Medical college in every district-On one side Ayodhya Dham is being developed, and on the other side, a modern Parliament is being constructed. While redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham and development of Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and Mahakal project is completed, simultaneously medical colleges are being setup in every district
- Anti-terror stand-Today, the world understands the tough stand taken against terrorism by India. This is the reason why today India's being heard seriously by the world on the issue of terrorism
- PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna-The world is praising us. Our government has decided to carry on with Prime Minsiter Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna. During covid the government has given utmost priority to save the lives of the poor people. Our government has worked for everybody without thinking about any kind of difference - political or otherwise
- Housing for poor-Pukka houses have been provided to 3.5 crore people in the last three years. Our government has already spent 3.5 lakh crore on the scheme
- Women empowerment-Our government has worked continuously for Women empowerment - I would like to recite one poem of a great freedom fighter poet of Odhisha-Utkal Bharati Kuntala Kumari. Indian women are neither weak nor they are inferior to any women of the world
- Kisan Samman Nidhi-Though PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi small farmers are given 2.25 lakh loan. More than 3 lakh women have received the loan and the government has spent more than 54 000 crore
- PM SVANidhi-Government has worked for the small time traders and linked them with the banking facility through the Prime Minister’s 'SVANidhi Scheme'. Through this they can get easy loan. More than 40 lakh traders have been provided loan under this scheme
- Tribal, Backward Class push-Government has recognized and observed the birthdays of the tribal leaders. Our government has tried to highlight the tradition and pride of the scheduled tribes. Government has started more than 4 lakh Ekalavya schools. Government has given facilities to the Backward classes- the class that always remained at the backward
- Vibrant Villages-To provide better facilities to border villages, our Government has started work on 'Vibrant Villages Programme.' For national security, unprecedented infrastructure has been created in border areas. Development in these areas is gaining momentum. North East and our border areas are experiencing a new pace of development
- Aspirational districts-The 'Aspirational districts' program is now being repeated at the block level, for which, 500 blocks have been identified in the country.100 backward districts and 500 blocks were declared as Aspirational districts' and now they are developed at-par with the other districts of the country
