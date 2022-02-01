New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday began the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 saying, "this budget will focus on four pillars – productivity, climate action, financing investments and PM Gati Shakti plan. It will continue to provide impetus for growth- futuristic & inclusive."

Presenting the Union Budget, the Finance Minister added that the overall sharp rebound and recovery of the economy is reflective of India's strong resilience. "Overall sharp rebound and recovery of the economy are reflective of India's strong resilience," Sitharaman said while addressing the Parliament today.

The Finance Minister said that India's economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2 per cent, the highest among all large economies. "During Amrit Kaal, our government aims to achieve the vision for India@100 set out by the Prime Minister in his Independence Day Address," she said.

She also expressed her empathy for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "I want to rake a moment to express my empathy for those who had to bear adverse health and economic effects of the pandemic," the Union Minister said while presenting her fourth Budget in the Parliament. Before the presentation, a Union Cabinet meeting was held which approved the Budget 2022-23.

