Srinagar (J&K): Three militants were killed in an encounter that began between security forces and militants in Zaloosa village of Chadoora area in central Kashmir's Budgam district late Thursday.

"Three terrorists killed in encounter. Identification and affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted quoting Inspector General Police, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar.

"Based on the credible inputs, a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in the area. When the team approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants opened indiscriminate firing, triggering off a gunfight," a senior police official said.

Kashmir has witnessed over half a dozen gunfights, so far, in 2022 in which at least 12 militants have been killed. The valley is currently witnessing a harsh winter spell while anti-insurgency operations too have been intensified by the security forces.

