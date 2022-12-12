Kutch (Gujarat) : The Border Security Force (BSF) troopers nabbed three Pakistani fishermen from a creek in Gujarat's Kutch district early Monday, said BSF. Around 11 pm on Sunday, a BSF patrol party observed the movement of one Pakistani fishing boat and fishermen in the general area of Harami Nalla, the force said.

The BSF party immediately rushed to the spot and seized the boat but on seeing the approaching security party, fishermen fled from the vessel and headed towards Pakistan. The border troopers chased and apprehended three Pakistani fishermen. The operation conducted throughout the night was closely monitored and supervised by Ravi Gandhi, IG BSF Gujarat Frontier, who is on his maiden visit to the Bhuj Sector, after assuming charge of IG Gujarat Frontier.