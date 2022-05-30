Bengaluru: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was holding a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Monday when he was attacked by a dozen miscreants, who threw ink at him. Bengaluru police have arrested three of the accused belonging to 'Karnataka Rakshana Vedike' for the attack.

The press meet was called by former BKU spokesperson to speak about a sting operation, in which a Karnataka farmer leader was allegedly caught asking for money. Following the ink attack, Mr Tikait accused the state BJP government of not providing security at the venue.

Black ink thrown at Rakesh Tikait in Bengaluru, 3 arrested

Tikait further said that cops were responsible for the attack. "The local police are responsible for it and it happened due to the connivance of the government," he told the media. Black ink was seen on his turban, face, Kurta, and green shawl around his neck.

The three men arrested by Highgrounds police for the attack on Rakesh Tikait are Bharat Shetty, Pratap, and Shivakumar. One of the accused was seen shouting Modi-Modi slogan as he was taken into custody.