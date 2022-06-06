Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday accused the BJP of playing communal politics to avoid criticism over real issues facing the people. “The real problem facing the country today is inflation and unemployment. But ignoring it, communal ideas are being promoted. The agenda of the Modi government and the BJP is to create one controversy after the another and endanger the brotherhood among different religions,” Pawar said.

Pawar further added that after the Ayodhya verdict, “the issue of Varanasi was brought to the fore” while referring to the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque case. “There are many such places in this country, where along with the countrymen, the people of the whole world take pride. An architectural marvel like the Taj Mahal is the identity of our country. Today someone from Rajasthan comes and says that the Taj Mahal is ours. Our ancestors made it. The world knows who built the Qutub Minar of Delhi. The court is going to decide on these matters,” the NCP chief said over the claims by right-wing elements over the historical monuments. Pawar said that the BJP had failed to tackle inflation saying it had become difficult for the women of the country to run the household.

Also read: Cong leader demands to reopen Charminar for prayers

“Inflation has increased, but they are not taking any steps to reduce inflation. No steps are being taken to end unemployment,” he said. Pawar suggested a united progressive front against the BJP at the national level. “The way progressive parties formed the Left Front in Kerala, there is a need to work on similar lines in other states.“That is why wherever elections are held, there is only one policy of NCP, defeat and remove the BJP. When elections were held in West Bengal, NCP supported Mamata Ji. There was a need to fight against communal thoughts in Bengal. I want to assure all of you that all the secular parties of the country have made up their mind to adopt a program to remove the Bharatiya Janata Party. The NCP party will be at the forefront of this task,” Pawar said.

Pawar further said there is a need to bring change in this country adding “NCP wants that there should be progress in the life of the farmers of the country. NCP wants the youth should get employment. All our colleagues need to try to do the same thing”. (PTI)