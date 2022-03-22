Lucknow: The Bharatiya Janata Party has put forward Ramchandra Pradhan's name for MLC from Lucknow-Unnao region. Pradhan joined BJP in 2013. Nine years later, the party offered him a chance to which he expressed his gratitude in a conversation with ETV Bharat. Pradhan said that BJP has placed faith in him and he will meet the party's expectations.

"BJP was confident to win the elections even though other parties were claiming but BJP's voters remain silent and loyal and did not create a ruckus," said Pradhan. He said he was confident that BJP will conquer all the 36 MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP to propose Ramchandra Pradhan as MLC

The polls for the 36 seats belonging to local authorities constituencies within the state's Upper House were earlier scheduled to take place on two different dates but all of them would now be held together on April 9, news agency PTI reported sources in the office of the state's chief electoral officer as saying. Ramchandra Pradhan was the General Secretary of Lucknow University in 1996 and around 2000, he joined BSP.