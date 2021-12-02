Hyderabad: Varun Gandhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilbhit, has chosen once again to slam the Yogi Adityanath government. Gandhi this time attacked the government on the UPTET paper leak issue, and simultaneously bashed the Central government for problems such as unemployment and lack of vacancies.

"First, there is no government job, yet if some chance comes, the paper gets leaked, if you give the exam, you don't have the result for years, then get cancelled in some scam. 1.25 crore youth of Railway Group D are waiting for the results for two years. The same is true of recruitment in the army. Till when should the youth of India be patient?", Gandhi tweeted on Thursday.

Also read: UPTET 2021 paper leak: Varun Gandhi demands action against education mafia

Earlier, Gandhi had criticized the Uttar Pradesh government over the leak of UPTET examination papers.

Contents in the question paper of the UPTET examination, slated to be completed on November 28 in Uttar Pradesh, were leaked right before the exam on social media. Afterwards, the exam was cancelled in a hurry.

Varun Gandhi recently also stated in one of his tweets that the paper leak amounted to games being played with the future of lakhs of youth. He insisted the Uttar Pradesh government to take action not against the 'small fish', rather their political patrons and the education mafia, before alleging that most of the educational institutions were owned by political influencers and asking when the government would take action against them.

Also read: Shashi Tharoor draws comparison between Varun Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi

In recent weeks, Gandhi was seen standing in support of the farmers protesting against the contentious farm laws, and even writing a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath regarding the issue.