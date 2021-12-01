Sawai Madhopur: National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party Alka Singh Gurjar launched a scathing attack on Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stating that she should first ask Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to look after the law and order situation there, rather than questioning Uttar Pradesh government.

She specifically targeted Priyanka on her slogan 'Ladki Hoon Ladh Sakti Hoon.' Issuing a statement, Gurjar on Wednesday said, "not only Uttar Pradesh, but Rajasthan is also a part of our country." Priyanka Gandhi Vadra gives the slogan of 'Ladki Hoon Ladh Sakti Hoon' in UP, then what about the atrocities and criminal incidents meted out to women of Rajasthan. Vadra should first instruct "the Chief Minister of Rajasthan to improve the law and order there," Gurjar added.

Apart from Alka, Rajasthan BJP leader Jitendra Gothwal also said that "Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visit Rajasthan but keep mum about atrocities meted out to women in the state,"

In the wake of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Vadra was attacked during her visit to Tiger Safari in Rajasthan. After a few months, there is an assembly election in UP and Priyanka Gandhi's focus is more on the state. Hence, BJP leaders in Rajasthan are tearing into her.

Earlier, Priyanka came on a three-day visit with her family where she enjoyed the Tiger Reserve at Ranthambore. She left for Delhi this morning after a visit from Ranthambore. She had reached Sawai Madhopur on November 28 amid tightened security. The Vadra family was staying at Sher Bagh Hotel. Priyanka had visited Tiger Safari from Zone No-2 of Ranthambore during this time she had seen Tigress Arrowhead and Tiger T-101.