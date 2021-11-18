Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Congress National General Secretary and state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in an effort to woo the young voters in the state, is reaching out to them with the unemployment allowance form fill. The Congress leader has already demanded the state government to distribute unemployment allowance to the jobless in the state. As the UP assembly elections are months away, she is reaching out to youth and trying to know their problems.

Party workers are reaching out to the youth at the doorstep to get fill the unemployment allowance form filled and collecting SMS registration number and income of the family. The questions of unemployment form include, 'Have you ever been to a job?', 'Are you financially dependent on your family',? Do you have an education loan? etc.

Congress state spokesperson Sachin Rawat said, "State Congress Youth clearly demands to complete the process of recruitment in government jobs within a year. We are demanding to open industries and guarantee employment in every district, give unemployment allowance in case of non-employment. These demands are also being raised through posters."

Also Read: Congress to go solo in UP polls, contest all 403 seats: Priyanka Gandhi