Hisar (Haryana): Sonali Phogat, BJP leader and Big Boss contestant and TikTok star, passed away in Goa on Tuesday. According to preliminary information, Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack. The 41-year-old leader had complained of uneasiness after which she was admitted to a hospital. where she breathed her last on Monday night.

Currently, the post-mortem is being conducted and police are on their way to the hospital. Phogat’s parents, who live in Bhuthan village in Haryana, have also left for Goa, the report said. Sonali Phogat was born in a farmer's family in Bhuthan village of Fatehabad. Sonali was married to her sister's brother-in-law, Sanjay, only after studying till the X standard. In 2016, Sanjay died under suspicious circumstances at his farmhouse in Haryana. It is learnt that after the death of her husband, she was mentally disturbed. Sonali is survived by daughter Yashodhara Phogat.

Sonali had worked in many serials and was very active on social media. She also got recognition due to TikTok videos. Due to her fame, Sonali participated in Bigg Boss 14. Apart from this, she had also worked in some films and albums. Sonali came limelight when the BJP picked up her as the candidate against Kuldeep Bishnoi in the 2019 Assembly elections from the Adampur Assembly constituency in Haryana. Adampur has been a stronghold of the Bishnoi family since 1968 till date. During the last assembly elections, the battle of Adampur was considered very interesting. During this time, there has also been a verbal duel between Bishnoi and Sonali Phogat. However, Kuldeep Bishnoi defeated Sonali.