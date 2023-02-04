New Delhi: The BJP has appointed Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan its in-charge for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The saffron party has also appointed K Annamalai, its Tamil Nadu president the co-in-charge for the high-stakes poll battle.

"BJP National President Hon'ble Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister, Government of India Incharge and Shri K. Annamalai, State President, Tamilnadu, BJP Co-Incharge for the forthcoming Assembly Elections of Karnataka State. This appointment comes into immediate effect," the BJP statement signed by Arun Singh, the National General Secretary read.

Pradhan, a veteran BJP leader was earlier tasked with handling several elections in the past. Pradhan will be expected to mobilise the state organisation. He will also have to sort out internal issues in the local unit. This will help the BJP to retain power in the only southern state it has managed to rule.

Karnataka will go to polls in May this year. The ruling BJP which has managed to come to power in the state by forging alliances and instrumenting defections will now be locking horns with the Congress and the JDS.