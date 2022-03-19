New Delhi: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will increase its activities to promote its various quality norms through engagement organizations and NGOs.

As a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav 'Iconic Week' celebrations, a webinar was organized at BIS headquarters on 'Engagement of Consumer Organization & NGOs in Standards Promotion Activities of BIS', an official statement said.

While inaugurating the webinar, Pramod Kumar Tiwari, Director General, BIS, explained the genesis of consumer movement in different parts of the world and the important role it played in improving the quality ecosystem. He also highlighted the role of consumer organizations and NGOs in the development of standards and how they act as a bridge between government, regulators, and common consumers.

"Tiwari also explained the need for intensifying the Standards Promotion activities of BIS," the statement said. During the webinar, the participants were informed about the recent guidelines of BIS for engagement of Consumer Organizations and NGOs in the work of standards promotion activities including the formation and operation of Standards Clubs, awareness programs, door-to-door campaigns.

Consumer Engagement Portal, recently developed by BIS was also demonstrated to the participants. The features included easy registration of Consumer Organizations and NGOs with BIS using their unique NGO Darpan ID and PAN Card Number. The processes related to viewing the guidelines issued by BIS, programs offered by BIS for collaboration, and submission of proposals by COs / NGOs were also demonstrated.

The consumer organizations and NGOs actively participated and welcomed this initiative of BIS. They also expressed that they are looking forward to collaborating with BIS to spread the message of standards and quality country-wide.

PTI