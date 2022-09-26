Karnataka: An retired IAS officer complained to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) that a particular "Goni tree" is causing 'pulmonary allergy' and asked them to remove it. It is learned that BBMP has also allowed tree cutting and two branches were chopped off before locals objected to it.

Most people in India enjoy the garden city atmosphere where there are many trees. But, now the ex-IAS officer has filed a complaint with the BBMP forest unit that there is a problem due to the trees, which has annoyed experts and locals.

Allergy from trees, lung problem mentioned in complaint: Experts believe that the more trees there are, the higher the oxygen level. But Sudhir Kumar, a retired officer in the IAS colony of BTM layout in the city said in the complaint that, there are two Goni trees on the road in front of their house. That is causing them trouble. Birds and bats live in the trees and filth emanates from them. The doctor said that the petitioner who was living there, had several health problems, skin disease, and lung problems due to the presence of honey bees. For this reason, he has written to BBMP that the trees should be cut down and replanted.

Corporation cut the twigs: After seeing the problem written by the IAS officer in the letter, the BBMP personnel has come to the spot and cut the branches of the tree. However, the locals did not like the cutting of trees. They expressed anger against the authorities that trees should not be cut for any reason.

If this continues, what will be the situation in Bangalore in the near future? Where should the birds and animals go? Some locals have expressed the opinion that cutting trees will cause problems.

Replant in 60 days: An order has been issued to replant the tree within 60 days after felling the avenue tree. Goni tree has a lot of specialties. It is one of the most oxygen-releasing trees. Some people also worship this tree. Its scientific name is Ficus dropacea. Doctors have said that drinking its milk is good for children when they have measles.

Favorite tree for birds: It is a favorite tree for birds, which feed on its seeds. According to the Preservation of Trees Act 1971, the consent of the local people should be obtained before felling trees. Then if the locals object to cutting the tree, they are told not to cut the tree. The BBMP officials did not allow the local people to cut the unsightly trees. They have given permission to cut down this tree. So where should the birds go, the trees are the nest for the birds. Locals are outraged, said experts.