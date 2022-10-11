Bengaluru: The doctor murder case in Karnataka has taken a new twist with the police investigations revealing that the now-deceased had released private photos of his live-in partner on learning about her affair with another person, police said on Monday. According to police, the accused 27-year-old architect Pratibha had developed an affair with co-accused Susheel, even after agreeing to marry Dr Vikas. The doctor found out about her affair which led to a fight.

When Pratibha continued her affair even after Vikas objected to it, he made private videos of her and shared them on social media. He had opened a fake account on social media and posted their private videos, which had gone viral, police said. Both Vikas and Pratibha's families fought over the issue. Following this, Vikas was fatally assaulted by the woman and her friends on September 10 and succumbed to his injuries on September 18.

The incident had taken place in the limits of Begur police station of Bengaluru. Vikas's family had lodged a complaint with the police in this regard. Recently, Karnataka police cracked the case of the Chennai-based doctor. Preliminary investigations revealed that the young doctor was killed by Pratibha for allegedly releasing her private videos on social media.

The police arrested Pratibha, a resident of Mico Layout and her friends Susheel (25) Gowtham (27) and Surya (26) in connection with the case. Pratibha even tried to fix her friends after the incident claiming that she had never assaulted Dr Vikas. However, police found that she is the main conspirator in the case. Dr Vikas and accused Pratibha hailed from Chennai. They have introduced to each other through social media two years ago. They fell in love and announced it to their families.

On getting the consent, they fixed their marriage for next year in November. Dr Vikas had completed his medicine in Ukraine and practised in Chennai. He had come to Bengaluru for coaching regarding pursuing his course further for six months. Pratibha and Vikas had started living together since then, police said. Further investigation is on.