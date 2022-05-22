BENGALURU: A man was killed while a boy was injured when a speeding car rammed into a bike on a flyover near the Jakkur area of Bengaluru city in Karnataka on Sunday. The incident occurred at around 7.15 am today when Govindappa, a resident of Jakkuru in Bengaluru and his wife's sister's son Sanjay were on the bike on the flyover watching the flights at the Jakkuru Aerodrome.

It is said that the car hit the bike from behind after which Govindappa fell down from the flyover and died on the spot due to severe bleeding in the head and body. His kin Sanjay also suffered severe injuries and has been admitted to Manipal Hospital. The driver of the car, Varun who initially escaped from the spot was arrested near KR Puram and is being interrogated by the Yalahanka police.

